Head-To-Head Analysis: Veeco (VECO) vs. Intevac (IVAC)

Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC) and Veeco (NASDAQ:VECO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intevac and Veeco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intevac 0 1 4 0 2.80 Veeco 0 2 4 0 2.67

Intevac currently has a consensus target price of $12.38, indicating a potential upside of 91.86%. Veeco has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 70.63%. Given Intevac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intevac is more favorable than Veeco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intevac and Veeco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intevac $112.85 million 1.26 $4.11 million $0.17 37.94 Veeco $484.76 million 1.67 -$44.79 million ($0.02) -840.00

Intevac has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veeco. Veeco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intevac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intevac and Veeco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intevac 3.65% 4.89% 3.43% Veeco -9.24% -0.12% -0.07%

Risk & Volatility

Intevac has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeco has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of Intevac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Veeco shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Intevac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Veeco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intevac beats Veeco on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc. (Intevac) is a provider of vacuum deposition equipment for a range of thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry. The Company’s segments include Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Company designs, manufactures, markets and services capital equipment used to deposit thin films and lubricants onto substrates to produce magnetic disks that are used in hard disk drives. Its thin film equipment products include 200 Lean Disk Sputtering System, 200 Lean Etch and Deposition System, AccuLuber Disk Lubrication System, INTEVAC VERTEX System, INTEVAC MATRIX Implant System, ENERGi Implant System and INTEVAC MATRIX System. The Company’s photonic segment develops, manufactures and sells compact digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images.

Veeco Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems. The company sells its products to light emitting diode, micro-electro mechanical system, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, HDD, and semiconductor manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

