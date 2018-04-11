Head-To-Head Contrast: Vera Bradley (VRA) & Tandy Leather Factory (TLF)

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA) and Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Vera Bradley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Tandy Leather Factory shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of Vera Bradley shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.2% of Tandy Leather Factory shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Vera Bradley has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandy Leather Factory has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vera Bradley and Tandy Leather Factory’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vera Bradley $454.65 million 0.86 $7.01 million $0.60 18.25 Tandy Leather Factory $82.32 million 0.82 $4.45 million $0.52 14.04

Vera Bradley has higher revenue and earnings than Tandy Leather Factory. Tandy Leather Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vera Bradley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vera Bradley and Tandy Leather Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vera Bradley 1.54% 7.66% 6.05% Tandy Leather Factory 5.41% 8.34% 6.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vera Bradley and Tandy Leather Factory, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vera Bradley 0 4 2 0 2.33 Tandy Leather Factory 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vera Bradley currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.46%. Given Vera Bradley’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vera Bradley is more favorable than Tandy Leather Factory.

Summary

Vera Bradley beats Tandy Leather Factory on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc. (Vera Bradley) is a designer of women’s handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The Company’s segments include Direct and Indirect. The Company offers various products, including bags, travel, home and accessories. Its accessories include fashion accessories, such as wallets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, and scarves and various technology accessories. The Direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, direct-to-consumer eBay sales and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. As of January 28, 2017, the Indirect business consisted of sales of Vera Bradley products to approximately 2,600 specialty retail locations, substantially all of which were located in the United States, as well as department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, the Company’s wholesale customer in Japan, and third-party inventory liquidators.

Tandy Leather Factory Company Profile

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials. It also manufactures leather lace and do-it-yourself kits. The company sells its products through company-owned stores; and through phone, mail order, and orders generated from its Website, tandyleather.com. As of March 7, 2018, the company had 115 North American stores located in 42 states of the United States and 7 Canadian provinces; and 2 stores located in the United Kingdom, 1 located in Australia, and 1 located in Spain. It serves individual retail customers; wholesale, manufacturer, and institutional groups; and equine-related shops, cobblers, dealers, and retailers dispersed in Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company was formerly known as The Leather Factory, Inc. and changed its name to Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. in 2005. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.