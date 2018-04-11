AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) and Its Peers Financial Survey

AK Steel (NYSE: AKS) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AK Steel to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AK Steel and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AK Steel 0.16% 71.24% 2.64% AK Steel Competitors 4.25% 10.75% 3.42%

Risk and Volatility

AK Steel has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AK Steel’s competitors have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AK Steel and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AK Steel 1 9 5 0 2.27 AK Steel Competitors 306 903 1077 53 2.37

AK Steel presently has a consensus target price of $6.61, indicating a potential upside of 52.59%. As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 13.97%. Given AK Steel’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AK Steel is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of AK Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of AK Steel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AK Steel and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AK Steel $6.08 billion $6.19 million 13.97 AK Steel Competitors $12.33 billion $652.37 million 16.09

AK Steel’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AK Steel. AK Steel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AK Steel competitors beat AK Steel on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico. These operations produce flat-rolled carbon, specialty stainless and electrical steels that it sells in sheet and strip form, and carbon and stainless steel that it finishes into welded steel tubing. It also produces metallurgical coal through its subsidiary, AK Coal Resources, Inc. In addition, the Company operates trading companies in Mexico and Europe that buy and sell steel and steel products and other materials.

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.