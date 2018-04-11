Contrasting Berry Global Group (BERY) & Armstrong Flooring (AFI)

Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) and Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Berry Global Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armstrong Flooring has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berry Global Group and Armstrong Flooring’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Global Group $7.10 billion 1.03 $340.00 million $3.07 18.07 Armstrong Flooring $1.13 billion 0.31 -$41.80 million $0.21 64.81

Berry Global Group has higher revenue and earnings than Armstrong Flooring. Berry Global Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armstrong Flooring, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Berry Global Group and Armstrong Flooring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Global Group 6.13% 47.10% 5.18% Armstrong Flooring -3.69% 0.97% 0.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Berry Global Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Armstrong Flooring shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Berry Global Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Armstrong Flooring shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Berry Global Group and Armstrong Flooring, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Global Group 0 1 10 0 2.91 Armstrong Flooring 0 4 1 0 2.20

Berry Global Group presently has a consensus target price of $68.30, suggesting a potential upside of 23.11%. Armstrong Flooring has a consensus target price of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 77.81%. Given Armstrong Flooring’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Armstrong Flooring is more favorable than Berry Global Group.

Summary

Berry Global Group beats Armstrong Flooring on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films. The company also provides components for baby diapers and other absorbent hygiene products, feminine hygiene products, medical garment materials, substrates for dryer sheets, household cleaning wipes, filters, protective house wraps, and specialty agriculture and industrial products; components for adult incontinence, surgical drapes, face masks, corrosion protection, cable wrap, geosynthetics, and specialty filtration products; and a range of products for baby care, infection prevention, and food and household packaging. In addition, it offers containers; foodservice products, such as thermoformed polypropylene and injection-molded plastic drink cups and lids; closures and over caps comprising continuous-thread and child-resistant closures, as well as aerosol over caps; bottle and prescription containers; and extruded and laminate tubes. The company primarily serves healthcare, personal care, and food and beverage markets through direct sales force and distributors in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Berry Global Group, Inc. in April 2017. Berry Global Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories. The Wood Flooring segment provides hardwood flooring products under the Armstrong and Bruce brand names for use in residential construction and renovation, as well as in commercial applications, including stores, restaurants, and offices. This segment offers pre-finished solid and engineered wood flooring products, as well as related accessories. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, large home centers, retailers, flooring contractors, and the manufactured homes industry, as well as through architects, designers, end users, and regional and national builders. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

