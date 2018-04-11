Head to Head Review: Avery Dennison (AVY) versus Nikon (NINOY)

Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) and Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avery Dennison and Nikon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avery Dennison $6.61 billion 1.40 $281.80 million $5.00 21.13 Nikon $6.93 billion 1.00 -$66.09 million $1.16 14.97

Avery Dennison has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nikon. Nikon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avery Dennison, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Avery Dennison and Nikon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avery Dennison 1 4 4 0 2.33 Nikon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avery Dennison presently has a consensus target price of $120.86, suggesting a potential upside of 14.37%. Given Avery Dennison’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avery Dennison is more favorable than Nikon.

Profitability

This table compares Avery Dennison and Nikon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avery Dennison 4.26% 42.26% 8.89% Nikon 2.29% 7.69% 4.09%

Dividends

Avery Dennison pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Nikon pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Avery Dennison pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nikon pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Avery Dennison has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Avery Dennison is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Avery Dennison has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikon has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Avery Dennison shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Nikon shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Avery Dennison shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avery Dennison beats Nikon on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films. This segment offers its products to the home and personal care, beer and beverage, durables, pharmaceutical, wine and spirits, and food market segments; architectural, commercial sign, digital printing, and other related market segments; construction, automotive, and fleet transportation market segments, as well as traffic and safety applications; and sign shops, commercial printers, and designers. Its Retail Branding and Information Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells various branding and information solutions, including creative services, brand embellishments, graphic tickets, tags and labels, and sustainable packaging solutions; item-level radio-frequency identification solutions; visibility and loss prevention solutions; price ticketing and marking solutions; care, content, and country of origin compliance solutions; and brand protection and security solutions. This segment serves retailers, brand owners, apparel manufacturers, distributors, and industrial customers. The company's Industrial and Healthcare Materials segment offers tapes and fasteners; medical pressure-sensitive adhesive based materials and products; and performance polymers under the Fasson, Avery Dennison, Yongle, and Vancive brand names. This segment serves automotive, electronics, building and construction, personal care, and other industrial segments, as well as converters, original equipment manufacturers, and medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Avery International Corporation and changed its name to Avery Dennison Corporation in 1990. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, and Industrial Metrology and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras?interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products. The Precision Equipment Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of FPD lithography systems for the production of LCD and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels; and semiconductor lithography systems for the production of semiconductors used primarily in electronics. The Healthcare Business segment develops, manufactures, sells, and services biological microscopes, cell culture observation systems, ultra-wide field retinal imaging devices, etc.; and engages in the regenerative medicine contract manufacturing business. The Industrial Metrology and Others segment develops, manufactures, sells, and services industrial microscopes, metrology systems, and X-ray/CT inspection systems. This segment is also involved in the customized products, glass, encoders, and ophthalmic lenses businesses, as well as sale of photomask substrates for FPD and optical components. Nikon Corporation has a strategic alliance with Verily Life Sciences LLC in the field of machine learning-enabled retinal imaging. The company was formerly known as Nippon Kogaku K.K. and changed its name to Nikon Corporation in 1988. Nikon Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

