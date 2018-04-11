Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) and SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Financial Survey

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNC) and Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bottomline Technologies has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Bottomline Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $1.68 billion 6.89 $328.86 million $1.79 27.55 Bottomline Technologies $349.41 million 4.54 -$33.13 million $0.35 111.51

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Bottomline Technologies. SS&C Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bottomline Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SS&C Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bottomline Technologies does not pay a dividend. SS&C Technologies pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Bottomline Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Bottomline Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Bottomline Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 19.63% 15.39% 6.82% Bottomline Technologies -3.67% 7.20% 3.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SS&C Technologies and Bottomline Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 2 6 2 3.00 Bottomline Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $49.63, suggesting a potential upside of 0.64%. Bottomline Technologies has a consensus price target of $37.20, suggesting a potential downside of 4.69%. Given SS&C Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SS&C Technologies is more favorable than Bottomline Technologies.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Bottomline Technologies on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. The company offers products and services in the areas of portfolio management/accounting software, performance measurement and attribution, banking and lending solutions, trading and treasury operations, client reporting, financial modeling, and property management. Its software-enabled services consist of on and offshore fund administration services; cloud-based portfolio management platform, outsourced daily reconciliation, and data management services; data management services; business process outsourcing investment accounting and operations, application software hosting, automated workflow integration, automated quality control mechanisms, and interface and connectivity services; financial data acquisition, transformation, and delivery; investor transaction processing platform; trade matching utility and delivery instruction database; and customized data feed; and connectivity service to broker-dealers and institutions. The company also provides consulting and implementation services, such as installation of systems, conversion of historical data, and training and support services. Its clients include multinational and retail banks, credit unions, hedge and private equity funds, funds of funds and family offices, institutional asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds, municipal finance groups, brokers/dealers, financial exchanges, commercial and real estate lenders, and property managers. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. is engaged in providing a set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention, payment and financial document solutions. The Company helps businesses pay and get paid. It offers hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, as well as software designed to run on-site at the customer’s location. It operates through four segments: Payments and Transactional Documents, Hosted Solutions, Digital Banking and Other. The Payments and Transactional Documents segment is a supplier of software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions, including making and collecting payments and generating and storing business documents. The Hosted Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings. The Digital Banking segment provides solutions to banking and financial institution customers. The Other segment consists of its healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management operating segments.

