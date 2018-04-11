Contrasting CAI International (CAI) & The Competition

CAI International (NYSE: CAI) is one of 16 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CAI International to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CAI International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAI International 20.68% 11.21% 2.51% CAI International Competitors 4.02% 2.98% -0.92%

Volatility & Risk

CAI International has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAI International’s peers have a beta of 1.87, meaning that their average share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of CAI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of CAI International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CAI International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CAI International $348.39 million $72.06 million 7.17 CAI International Competitors $1.49 billion $248.19 million -0.40

CAI International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CAI International. CAI International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CAI International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAI International 0 1 4 0 2.80 CAI International Competitors 80 395 631 50 2.56

CAI International currently has a consensus price target of $35.25, suggesting a potential upside of 71.37%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.48%. Given CAI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CAI International is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

CAI International beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc. operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment. The company leases its container equipment to lessees under long-term, short-term, and finance leases. It also sells containers; and provides container management services to third-party investors, as well as sells used containers. In addition, the company leases railcars consisting of box cars for paper and forest products; covered hoppers for grain, cement, sand, plastic pallets, and other industrial products; general purpose tank cars that are used to transport food-grade, and other liquid and gaseous commodities; gondolas for coal and steel; and general service flat cars. Further, it offers domestic and international logistics services, including intermodal, truck brokerage, port drayage, warehousing, international ocean freight, and freight forwarding, as well as the arrangement and coordination of international air freight services and customs brokerage; international export and import services for full container loads, less than container loads, perishable cargo, project cargo, and airfreight; and transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a container fleet comprised 1,282,739 cost equivalent units; and an owned fleet of 7,172 railcars in North America. The company was formerly known as Container Applications International, Inc. and changed its name to CAI International, Inc. in February 2007. CAI International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

