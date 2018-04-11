Differential Brands Group (NASDAQ:DFBG) vs. Crocs (CROX) Head to Head Comparison

Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) and Differential Brands Group (NASDAQ:DFBG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and Differential Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 1.00% 6.19% 2.36% Differential Brands Group -1.49% -20.52% -4.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Crocs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Differential Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Crocs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.4% of Differential Brands Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Crocs has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Differential Brands Group has a beta of -1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 299% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crocs and Differential Brands Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $1.02 billion 1.13 $10.23 million ($0.02) -840.00 Differential Brands Group $164.05 million 0.11 -$2.45 million ($0.94) -1.47

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Differential Brands Group. Crocs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Differential Brands Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Crocs and Differential Brands Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 1 3 3 0 2.29 Differential Brands Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Crocs presently has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential downside of 39.48%. Given Crocs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crocs is more favorable than Differential Brands Group.

Summary

Crocs beats Differential Brands Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name. The company sells its products in approximately 90 countries through domestic wholesalers, as well as international wholesalers and distributors; and stores and e-commerce sites. As of December 31, 2017, it had 161 retail stores; 71 kiosks and store-in-stores; 215 outlet stores; and 13 company-operated e-commerce sites. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Niwot, Colorado.

Differential Brands Group Company Profile

Differential Brands Group Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. It operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. The company's product line includes men's sport shirts, denim jeans, pants, shorts, sweaters, knits, T-shirts, sportcoats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel. It also offers denim jeans, pants, shirts, jackets, and other bottoms for women, men, and children under the Hudson brand name; and footwear and apparel products and accessories under the SWIMS brand name, as well as licenses Hudson children's products. The company sells its products through 30 Robert Graham brand full-price retail stores and outlet stores; Robert Graham catalogs; and SWIMS brand outlet store, as well as online through hudsonjeans.com, robertgraham.us, and swims.com Websites. Differential Brands Group Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

