Head-To-Head Review: Etsy (ETSY) and TechTarget (TTGT)

Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Etsy and TechTarget’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $441.23 million 8.32 $81.80 million $0.38 79.47 TechTarget $108.56 million 5.03 $6.80 million $0.24 82.88

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than TechTarget. Etsy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Etsy and TechTarget, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 1 5 6 0 2.42 TechTarget 0 1 3 0 2.75

Etsy presently has a consensus price target of $23.46, suggesting a potential downside of 22.32%. TechTarget has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.83%. Given TechTarget’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TechTarget is more favorable than Etsy.

Volatility and Risk

Etsy has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 18.54% 13.20% 7.86% TechTarget 6.27% 5.77% 4.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Etsy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of TechTarget shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Etsy beats TechTarget on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. (Etsy) operates a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy goods. The Company offers a range of seller services and tools that help entrepreneurs start, grow and manage their businesses. The Company’s community includes Etsy sellers, Etsy buyers, Etsy employees, its partners and investors. As of December 31, 2016, its platform connected 1.7 million active Etsy sellers and 28.6 million active Etsy buyers. Etsy sellers join its community to participate in its markets to express their creativity. Etsy sellers range from hobbyists to professional merchants, and have a range of personal and professional goals. Its supports a group of artists, makers, designers and collectors from around the world. Its services platform includes seller services, seller tools and education. The Company’s seller services include Direct Checkout, Promoted Listings, Shipping Labels and Pattern by Etsy.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc. provides online content that helps buyers and sellers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services. The Company’s offerings enable IT vendors to identify, reach and influence corporate IT decision makers researching specific IT purchases through customized marketing programs that include data analytics-driven intelligence solutions, demand generation and brand advertising. Its Websites focuses on IT sectors, such as storage, security or networking and for decision support information. Its content enables IT professionals to navigate the IT landscape where purchasing decisions can have financial and operational consequences. Its marketing opportunities and audience extensions are addressed using approximately nine distinct media groups, including Application Architecture and Development; Channel; CIO/IT Strategy; Data Center and Virtualization Technologies; Business Applications and Analytics; Networking; Security; Storage and TechnologyGuide.

