Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) vs. Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE: ASR) and Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste pays an annual dividend of $2.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Marten Transport pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marten Transport pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Marten Transport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 46.35% 21.31% 13.72% Marten Transport 12.93% 7.17% 5.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Marten Transport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 1 2 1 0 2.00 Marten Transport 0 1 2 0 2.67

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste currently has a consensus price target of $202.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.05%. Marten Transport has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.01%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is more favorable than Marten Transport.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marten Transport has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Marten Transport shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Marten Transport shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Marten Transport’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste $663.55 million 7.14 $309.22 million $9.89 17.30 Marten Transport $698.12 million 1.74 $90.28 million $0.62 36.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marten Transport. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marten Transport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Mérida, Villahermosa, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Huatulco, Cozumel, Minatitlán, and Tapachula. The company also provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. In addition, it offers non-aeronautical services that comprise leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; complementary services, such as catering, handling, and ground transportation services; and airport access, automobile parking and ground transport, and fuel services. Further, it provides construction services. Additionally, through its 60% joint venture, it operates the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier. The Company focuses on transporting and distributing food and other consumer-packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. It operates throughout the United States and in parts of Canada and Mexico. The Company’s medium-to-long-haul traffic lanes are between the Midwest and the West Coast, Southwest, Southeast, and the East Coast, as well as from California to the Pacific Northwest. It provides regional truckload carrier services in the Southeast, West Coast, Midwest, South Central and Northeast regions. It also offers loading and unloading activities, equipment detention and other ancillary services. The Company’s Truckload segment provides a combination of regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

