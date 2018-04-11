Head to Head Review: Kimberly Clark (KMB) vs. Sappi (SPPJY)

Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB) and Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kimberly Clark and Sappi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly Clark 12.48% 427.79% 14.77% Sappi 5.85% 19.53% 6.42%

Volatility & Risk

Kimberly Clark has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sappi has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kimberly Clark pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sappi pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kimberly Clark pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sappi pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kimberly Clark has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years. Kimberly Clark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimberly Clark and Sappi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly Clark $18.26 billion 2.07 $2.28 billion $6.23 17.33 Sappi $5.30 billion 0.66 $338.00 million $0.64 10.19

Kimberly Clark has higher revenue and earnings than Sappi. Sappi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimberly Clark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of Kimberly Clark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sappi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kimberly Clark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sappi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kimberly Clark and Sappi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly Clark 2 9 2 0 2.00 Sappi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus price target of $124.23, suggesting a potential upside of 15.06%. Given Kimberly Clark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kimberly Clark is more favorable than Sappi.

Summary

Kimberly Clark beats Sappi on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products. The Company’s Consumer Tissue segment offers products, such as facial and bathroom tissue, paper towels, napkins and related products. The Company’s K-C Professional segment offers solutions and supporting products, such as wipers, tissue, towels, apparel, soaps and sanitizers. The Company’s business outside North America includes Developing and Emerging Markets (D&E) and Developed Markets. It sells its products to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs and other retail outlets.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited is a woodfiber company focused on providing graphic/printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, dissolving wood pulp (DWP), as well as products in adjacent fields, including nanocellulose and lignosulfonate. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe and Southern Africa. Its range of graphic paper products is used by printers in the production of books, brochures, magazines, catalogues, direct mail and various other print applications; packaging and specialty papers are used in the manufacture of such products as soup sachets, carry bags, cosmetic and confectionery packaging, boxes for agricultural products for export, tissue wadding for household tissue products and casting release papers used by suppliers to the fashion, textiles, automobile and household industries, and DWP products are used around the world by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

