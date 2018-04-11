Monotaro (MONOY) and The Competition Critical Survey

Monotaro (OTCMKTS: MONOY) is one of 323 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Monotaro to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Monotaro has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monotaro’s peers have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monotaro and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Monotaro $786.29 million $75.33 million 74.96 Monotaro Competitors $13.03 billion $1.07 billion 18.75

Monotaro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Monotaro. Monotaro is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Monotaro pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Monotaro pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 34.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Monotaro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotaro N/A N/A N/A Monotaro Competitors 9.76% 11.19% 4.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Monotaro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Monotaro and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotaro 0 0 0 0 N/A Monotaro Competitors 719 2175 1821 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 0.97%. Given Monotaro’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monotaro has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Monotaro peers beat Monotaro on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

Monotaro Company Profile

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as health and safety protection equipment/signs; office tapes and cleaning supplies; logistics and packing goods; cutting tools; abrasive materials; measurement and surveying equipment; work, electric, and pneumatic tools; and spray oil, grease, adhesion, and repair welding supplies. The company also provides pneumatic and hydraulic equipment, and hoses; bearings, machine parts, and casters; electrical materials, control equipment, and ESD protection equipment; building hardware, building materials, and painting interior goods; pump, piping, and water circulation equipment, as well as electrical installation services; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive and truck equipment; bike and bicycle accessories; scientific research and development articles; kitchen equipment; agricultural materials and garden products; and medical and nursing care products. It serves manufacturing, automobile maintenance, and construction industries. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in 2006. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

