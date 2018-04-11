Head to Head Review: Primerica (PRI) & Its Rivals

Primerica (NYSE: PRI) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Primerica to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Primerica has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primerica’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Primerica and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primerica $1.69 billion $350.25 million 17.61 Primerica Competitors $22.37 billion $1.24 billion 15.86

Primerica’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Primerica. Primerica is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Primerica and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primerica 0 4 0 0 2.00 Primerica Competitors 316 1124 1511 83 2.45

Primerica presently has a consensus price target of $103.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.97%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 10.31%. Given Primerica’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Primerica has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Primerica pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Primerica pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 28.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Primerica has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Primerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Primerica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Primerica and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primerica 20.74% 19.47% 2.10% Primerica Competitors 4.44% 4.85% 0.81%

Summary

Primerica competitors beat Primerica on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica Inc. (Primerica) is a distributor of financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits on its in-force book of term life insurance policies, net of reinsurance, which are underwritten by its life insurance company subsidiaries. The Investment and Savings Products segment includes retail and managed mutual funds, and annuities distributed through licensed broker-dealer subsidiaries and includes segregated funds, an individual annuity savings product that it underwrites in Canada through Primerica Life Insurance Company of Canada (Primerica Life Canada). In the United States, it distributes mutual fund and annuity products of various third-party companies. It also earns fees for account servicing on a subset of the mutual funds it distributes.

