Reviewing Roper Technologies (ROP) & Snap-on (SNA)

Snap-on (NYSE: SNA) and Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Snap-on and Roper Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap-on 15.13% 20.54% 11.60% Roper Technologies 21.09% 15.28% 6.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Snap-on and Roper Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap-on 0 2 6 0 2.75 Roper Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70

Snap-on currently has a consensus price target of $194.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.17%. Roper Technologies has a consensus price target of $297.64, suggesting a potential upside of 10.23%. Given Snap-on’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Snap-on is more favorable than Roper Technologies.

Dividends

Snap-on pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Roper Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Snap-on pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Roper Technologies pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Snap-on has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Roper Technologies has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Snap-on shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Roper Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Snap-on shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Roper Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Snap-on has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roper Technologies has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snap-on and Roper Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap-on $3.69 billion 2.22 $557.70 million $10.12 14.29 Roper Technologies $4.61 billion 6.03 $971.77 million $9.42 28.66

Roper Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Snap-on. Snap-on is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roper Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Snap-on beats Roper Technologies on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments. It offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products. The company also provides handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, service and repair information products, diagnostic software solutions, electronic parts catalogs, business management systems and services, point-of-sale systems, integrated systems for vehicle service shops, original equipment manufacturer purchasing facilitation services, and warranty management systems and analytics. In addition, it offers solutions for the service of vehicles and industrial equipment, such as wheel alignment equipment, wheel balancers, tire changers, vehicle lifts, test lane systems, collision repair equipment, vehicle air conditioning service equipment, brake service equipment, fluid exchange equipment, transmission troubleshooting equipment, safety testing equipment, battery chargers, and hoists. Further, the company provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. It serves aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries, as well as vehicle dealerships and repair centers. Snap-on Incorporated was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products. It also offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. In addition, the company offers water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems, fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, flow measurement and metering equipment, industrial valves and controls, and industrial leak testing products. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, valves, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, food, energy, water, education, and construction industries, as well as law and professional services firms in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. Roper Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

