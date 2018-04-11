Head to Head Review: The Keyw (KEYW) vs. The Competition

The Keyw (NASDAQ: KEYW) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare The Keyw to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of The Keyw shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of The Keyw shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Keyw and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Keyw 0 2 5 0 2.71 The Keyw Competitors 242 1330 1924 41 2.50

The Keyw currently has a consensus price target of $9.60, suggesting a potential upside of 19.55%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 11.07%. Given The Keyw’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Keyw is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares The Keyw and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Keyw -1.96% -1.17% -0.55% The Keyw Competitors -3.00% -4.33% 0.78%

Volatility and Risk

The Keyw has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Keyw’s rivals have a beta of -36.76, suggesting that their average stock price is 3,776% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Keyw and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Keyw $441.59 million -$10.95 million -17.84 The Keyw Competitors $1.55 billion $74.13 million 21.57

The Keyw’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than The Keyw. The Keyw is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

The Keyw beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

The Keyw Company Profile

The KEYW Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities. Its solutions are designed to respond to meet the critical needs for agile intelligence and to assist the U.S. government national security priorities through various cyber operations and training, geospatial intelligence, cloud and data analytics, engineering, and intelligence analysis and operations offerings. Its products include electro-optical, hyperspectral and synthetic aperture radar sensors, and other products. The company serves the U.S. federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies; foreign governments; and other entities in the cyber and counterterrorism markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Hanover, Maryland.

