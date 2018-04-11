Comparing AngioDynamics (ANGO) & Its Competitors

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AngioDynamics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

AngioDynamics has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, AngioDynamics’ peers have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics 0.97% 5.11% 3.81% AngioDynamics Competitors -62.26% -47.35% -18.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AngioDynamics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $349.64 million $5.00 million 26.78 AngioDynamics Competitors $1.54 billion $111.80 million -143.05

AngioDynamics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than AngioDynamics. AngioDynamics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AngioDynamics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 4 2 0 2.33 AngioDynamics Competitors 494 1875 3741 115 2.56

AngioDynamics currently has a consensus price target of $17.58, indicating a potential downside of 10.06%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 11.88%. Given AngioDynamics’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AngioDynamics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

AngioDynamics peers beat AngioDynamics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.