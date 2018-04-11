Comparing Navios Maritime Midstream (NYSE:NAP) and C. H. Robinson (CHRW)

Navios Maritime Midstream (NYSE: NAP) and C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime Midstream and C. H. Robinson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Midstream $83.05 million 0.89 $14.63 million $0.70 4.94 C. H. Robinson $14.87 billion 0.89 $504.89 million $3.48 27.05

C. H. Robinson has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Midstream. Navios Maritime Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C. H. Robinson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Navios Maritime Midstream and C. H. Robinson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Midstream 2 1 0 0 1.33 C. H. Robinson 2 9 7 0 2.28

Navios Maritime Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 107.13%. C. H. Robinson has a consensus target price of $81.87, suggesting a potential downside of 13.02%. Given Navios Maritime Midstream’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Midstream is more favorable than C. H. Robinson.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Midstream and C. H. Robinson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Midstream 14.73% 4.64% 2.63% C. H. Robinson 3.40% 36.28% 12.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Navios Maritime Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of C. H. Robinson shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of C. H. Robinson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 48.8%. C. H. Robinson pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Navios Maritime Midstream pays out 241.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. C. H. Robinson pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C. H. Robinson has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Navios Maritime Midstream has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C. H. Robinson has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

C. H. Robinson beats Navios Maritime Midstream on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navios Maritime Midstream Company Profile

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. owns, operates, and acquires crude oil tankers, refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas tankers. The company provides seaborne shipping services through its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of December 31, 2017, it owned six very large crude carrier vessels. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

C. H. Robinson Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services. The company also provides custom broker services; and other logistics services, including fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 73,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, air freight, and ocean carriers. In addition, the company is involved in buying, selling, and marketing of fresh produce, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and other perishable items. Further, it provides transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services outside of North America. The company offers its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

