Xtep International (OTCMKTS:XTEPY) vs. Crocs (CROX) Critical Review

Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) and Xtep International (OTCMKTS:XTEPY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crocs and Xtep International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $1.02 billion 1.13 $10.23 million ($0.02) -840.50 Xtep International $812.19 million 1.56 $79.44 million $3.60 15.83

Xtep International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crocs. Crocs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xtep International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and Xtep International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 1.00% 6.19% 2.36% Xtep International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crocs and Xtep International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 1 3 3 0 2.29 Xtep International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crocs currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential downside of 39.52%. Given Crocs’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crocs is more favorable than Xtep International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Crocs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Crocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Xtep International pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Crocs does not pay a dividend. Xtep International pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Crocs has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xtep International has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crocs beats Xtep International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name. The company sells its products in approximately 90 countries through domestic wholesalers, as well as international wholesalers and distributors; and stores and e-commerce sites. As of December 31, 2017, it had 161 retail stores; 71 kiosks and store-in-stores; 215 outlet stores; and 13 company-operated e-commerce sites. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Niwot, Colorado.

Xtep International Company Profile

Xtep International Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sportswear primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including footwear, apparel, and accessory products primarily under the Xtep brand. It is also involved in the trading of sportswear. As of December 31, 2016, the company had approximately 6,800 retail stores; and 250 Xtep kids brand POS. It also offers its products online. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Quanzhou, the People's Republic of China. Xtep International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Group Success Investments Limited.

