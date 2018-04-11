Reviewing Suez Environnement (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) and Global Water Resources (GWRS)

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ: GWRS) and Suez Environnement (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Water Resources and Suez Environnement, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Water Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Suez Environnement 1 3 2 0 2.17

Global Water Resources currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.63%. Given Global Water Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Water Resources is more favorable than Suez Environnement.

Dividends

Global Water Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Suez Environnement pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Global Water Resources pays out 233.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Suez Environnement pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Suez Environnement is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Global Water Resources and Suez Environnement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Water Resources 14.14% 14.91% 0.87% Suez Environnement N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Global Water Resources has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suez Environnement has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Global Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Suez Environnement shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Global Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Water Resources and Suez Environnement’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Water Resources $31.21 million 5.64 $4.55 million $0.12 74.75 Suez Environnement $16.96 billion 0.53 $465.10 million $0.40 18.19

Suez Environnement has higher revenue and earnings than Global Water Resources. Suez Environnement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Water Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Global Water Resources beats Suez Environnement on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc., a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Suez Environnement Company Profile

SUEZ SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients. The company also offers consulting services; and engineering and construction contracts and other services. SUEZ SA was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.