Forward Air (FWRD) versus International Seaways (INSW) Financial Review

International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) and Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for International Seaways and Forward Air, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Seaways 0 0 2 0 3.00 Forward Air 0 4 2 0 2.33

International Seaways presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.15%. Forward Air has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.77%. Given International Seaways’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Seaways is more favorable than Forward Air.

Dividends

Forward Air pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. International Seaways does not pay a dividend. Forward Air pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Seaways and Forward Air’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Seaways $290.10 million 1.91 -$106.08 million ($0.29) -65.72 Forward Air $1.10 billion 1.41 $87.32 million $2.36 22.35

Forward Air has higher revenue and earnings than International Seaways. International Seaways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forward Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

International Seaways has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Air has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Seaways and Forward Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Seaways -36.57% -0.11% -0.07% Forward Air 7.93% 13.91% 10.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of International Seaways shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Forward Air shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of International Seaways shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Forward Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Forward Air beats International Seaways on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 8, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 9 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 8 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 15 medium range tankers. International Seaways, Inc., through joint venture partnerships, also has ownership interests in 4 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 2 floating storage and offloading service vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities. The company was formerly known as OSG International, Inc. and changed its name to International Seaways, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool). The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, as well as local pick-up and delivery services. It also offers shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling services. This segment provides its transportation services through a network of terminals located at or near airports. The TLS segment offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services; and contract, and container freight station warehouse and handling services. The Pool segment offers high-frequency handling and distribution of time-sensitive products to various destinations. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.

