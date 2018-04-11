ManpowerGroup (MAN) & InnerWorkings (INWK) Head to Head Analysis

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) and InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

ManpowerGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. InnerWorkings does not pay a dividend. ManpowerGroup pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ManpowerGroup has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

ManpowerGroup has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnerWorkings has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ManpowerGroup and InnerWorkings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup 2.59% 17.86% 5.75% InnerWorkings 1.67% 8.01% 3.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ManpowerGroup and InnerWorkings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup $21.03 billion 0.36 $545.40 million $7.04 16.46 InnerWorkings $1.14 billion 0.45 $18.97 million $0.41 23.27

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than InnerWorkings. ManpowerGroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InnerWorkings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ManpowerGroup and InnerWorkings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup 1 6 3 0 2.20 InnerWorkings 0 0 4 0 3.00

ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus target price of $122.78, indicating a potential upside of 5.93%. InnerWorkings has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.13%. Given InnerWorkings’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InnerWorkings is more favorable than ManpowerGroup.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of InnerWorkings shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of InnerWorkings shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ManpowerGroup beats InnerWorkings on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc. is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe. Its Northern Europe segment includes operations in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, Germany and the Netherlands. The Company’s APME operations provide a range of workforce solutions and services offered through Manpower, Experis and ManpowerGroup Solutions, including permanent, temporary and contract recruitment, assessment and selection, training and outsourcing. The Company’s Right Management segment provides talent and career management workforce solutions. The Company provides services under its Experis brand, particularly in the areas of information technology (IT), engineering and finance.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc. is a marketing execution company. The Company’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. The Company’s segments include North America and International. The North America segment includes operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes operations in Mexico, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Company procures products for clients across a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable and transportation. The Company’s clients are classified into over two categories, enterprise and transactional. The Company provides marketing materials to its transactional clients on an order-by-order basis.

