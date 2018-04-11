Head-To-Head Survey: MGE Energy (MGEE) & AES (AES)

MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) and AES (NYSE:AES) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MGE Energy and AES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGE Energy 17.33% 10.28% 4.26% AES -8.77% 16.52% 2.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MGE Energy and AES, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGE Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 AES 0 2 3 0 2.60

AES has a consensus target price of $12.70, suggesting a potential upside of 11.21%. Given AES’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AES is more favorable than MGE Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGE Energy and AES’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGE Energy $563.10 million 3.50 $97.60 million $2.23 25.47 AES $10.53 billion 0.72 -$1.16 billion $1.08 10.57

MGE Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AES. AES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MGE Energy has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AES has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.1% of MGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of AES shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of MGE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of AES shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. AES pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. MGE Energy pays out 57.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AES pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MGE Energy has increased its dividend for 42 consecutive years and AES has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. AES is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

AES beats MGE Energy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services. It also generates electricity from coal, natural gas, and renewable energy sources, as well as purchases power under short and long-term commitments. As of December 31,, 2017, the company distributed electricity to 151,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin, including the City of Madison; and purchased and distributed natural gas to 158,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy, Inc. was founded in 1855 and is based in Madison, Wisconsin.

About AES

The AES Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates a diversified portfolio of electricity generation and distribution businesses. It is organized into six strategic business units (SBUs): the United States; Andes; Brazil; Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean (MCAC); Europe, and Asia. As of December 31, 2016, its United States SBU had 18 generation facilities and two integrated utilities in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its Andes SBU had generation facilities in three countries. Its Brazil SBU has generation and distribution businesses, Eletropaulo and Tiete. As of December 31, 2016, its MCAC SBU had a portfolio of distribution businesses and generation facilities, including renewable energy, in five countries. As of December 31, 2016, its Europe SBU had generation facilities in five countries. As of December 31, 2016, its Asia SBU had generation facilities in three countries.

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.