Financial Analysis: Histogenics (HSGX) vs. Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Histogenics (NASDAQ: HSGX) and Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Histogenics and Neos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics N/A -658.91% -131.87% Neos Therapeutics -264.80% -437.92% -60.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Histogenics and Neos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Neos Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Histogenics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Neos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 81.55%. Given Neos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neos Therapeutics is more favorable than Histogenics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Histogenics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Neos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Histogenics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Neos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Histogenics and Neos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics N/A N/A -$26.41 million ($0.98) -2.82 Neos Therapeutics $25.02 million 9.74 -$66.24 million ($2.68) -3.13

Histogenics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neos Therapeutics. Neos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Histogenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Histogenics has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neos Therapeutics has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Histogenics beats Neos Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Histogenics Company Profile

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its modified-release drug delivery technology platform. Its segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. It has utilized its platform to develop its product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its product candidates are extended-release (XR), medications in patient-friendly, orally disintegrating tablets (ODT) or liquid suspension dosage forms. Its branded product and product candidates incorporate over two of the prescribed medications for the treatment of ADHD, methylphenidate and amphetamine. Its modified-release drug delivery platform has enabled it to create extended-release ODT and liquid suspension dosage forms of the medications. It focuses on developing Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT and NT-0201.

Receive News & Ratings for Histogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.