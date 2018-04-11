Critical Survey: Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) versus Its Peers

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) is one of 41 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Pan American Silver to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 15.02% 5.03% 3.82% Pan American Silver Competitors -8.65% 3.68% 2.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pan American Silver and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 0 11 0 3.00 Pan American Silver Competitors 420 1734 1622 67 2.35

Pan American Silver currently has a consensus target price of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 32.60%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 21.14%. Given Pan American Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pan American Silver and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $816.83 million $120.99 million 31.94 Pan American Silver Competitors $1.40 billion $84.66 million 45.41

Pan American Silver’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Pan American Silver. Pan American Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pan American Silver pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 47.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Pan American Silver has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver’s competitors have a beta of 0.34, indicating that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper. The Company’s operating properties in Mexico include La Colorada Mine, Dolores and Alamo Dorado. The Company’s operating properties in Peru include Huaron Mine and Morococha Mine. The Company’s operating properties in Bolivia include San Vicente. The Company’s operating properties in Argentina include Manantial Espejo. The Company’s development properties include Navidad Property. The La Colorada underground silver mine is located in the Chalchihuites district in Zacatecas State, Mexico, approximately 99 kilometers south of Durango and 156 kilometers northwest of Zacatecas. The La Colorada consists of approximately 60 claims totaling approximately 8,400 hectares.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.