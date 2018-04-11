Head to Head Survey: RadNet (RDNT) and The Competition

RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare RadNet to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares RadNet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet 0.01% 26.01% 1.98% RadNet Competitors -118.65% -181.74% -42.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RadNet and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet $922.19 million $50,000.00 49.14 RadNet Competitors $1.13 billion $76.65 million 211.35

RadNet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RadNet. RadNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

RadNet has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadNet’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RadNet and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet 0 0 1 2 3.67 RadNet Competitors 109 454 529 17 2.41

RadNet presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.92%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 16.47%. Given RadNet’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RadNet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.8% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of RadNet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RadNet rivals beat RadNet on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 297 facilities directly or indirectly through joint ventures with hospitals in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

