Analyzing Service Co. International (SCI) & Energizer (ENR)

Energizer (NYSE: ENR) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Service Co. International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Energizer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Service Co. International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energizer and Service Co. International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $1.76 billion 2.00 $201.50 million $2.98 19.74 Service Co. International $3.10 billion 2.29 $546.66 million $1.55 24.75

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than Energizer. Energizer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Service Co. International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Energizer and Service Co. International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 1 4 3 0 2.25 Service Co. International 1 0 4 0 2.60

Energizer currently has a consensus target price of $62.43, suggesting a potential upside of 6.10%. Service Co. International has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.01%. Given Service Co. International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than Energizer.

Risk & Volatility

Energizer has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Co. International has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Energizer pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Service Co. International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Energizer pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Co. International pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Service Co. International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Energizer is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and Service Co. International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 9.40% 274.69% 10.55% Service Co. International 17.66% 23.68% 2.38%

Summary

Service Co. International beats Energizer on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Company offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air and silver oxide constructions. These products are sold under the Energizer and Eveready brands in the performance, premium and price segments and include primary, rechargeable, specialty and hearing aid products. It manufactures, distributes and markets lighting products, including headlights, lanterns, kid’s lights and area lights.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers various brands, such as Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, and Funeraria del Angel. Its funeral service and cemetery operations consist of funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses. It sells cemetery property, and funeral and cemetery merchandise and services.

