Head to Head Survey: SKY (SKYAY) versus The Competition

SKY (OTCMKTS: SKYAY) is one of 21 public companies in the “Television broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SKY to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

SKY pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. SKY pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 33.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. SKY lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares SKY and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SKY N/A N/A N/A SKY Competitors 13.95% 15.97% 4.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SKY and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SKY 0 1 2 0 2.67 SKY Competitors 119 450 904 29 2.56

As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 40.98%. Given SKY’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SKY has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

SKY has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SKY’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SKY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SKY and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SKY $16.50 billion $881.46 million 24.28 SKY Competitors $3.96 billion $355.86 million 17.89

SKY has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. SKY is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SKY competitors beat SKY on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

SKY Company Profile

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets. Sky plc serves approximately 22.5 million residential and commercial customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Germany, and Austria. The company was formerly known as British Sky Broadcasting Group plc and changed its name to Sky plc in November 2014. Sky plc was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Isleworth, the United Kingdom.

