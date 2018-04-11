Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Healthequity worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Healthequity in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HQY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,844.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.41, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $68.75.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. equities research analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gary D. Robinson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $95,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Soldan sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $60,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at $578,242.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 736,581 shares of company stock valued at $39,508,893. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

