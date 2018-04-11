HEAT (CRYPTO:HEAT) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. HEAT has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $3,304.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002975 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Heat Wallet, C-CEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, HEAT has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002944 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00815191 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014947 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014403 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00172065 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00064476 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00134838 BTC.

HEAT Coin Profile

HEAT (HEAT) uses the hashing algorithm. HEAT’s total supply is 33,554,984 coins. HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEAT’s official website is heatledger.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Heat Ledger is a cryptocurrency written in Java that aims to solve scalability problems associated with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Heat Ledger offers sidechain solutions for corporate and personal use, and has a built-in decentralized “coin-to-coin” exchange, that allows users to trade cryptoassets between themselves or even fiat currency pegged assets. Hear Ledger's block rewards are given out according to a traditional Proof of Stake system and a new Proof of Presence system that checks for nodes that host the block files online. “

Buying and Selling HEAT

HEAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Heat Wallet, Cryptopia and OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to purchase HEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEAT must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

