Jefferies Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (HEI) a €96.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €96.00 ($118.52) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Group in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HEI. Deutsche Bank set a €104.60 ($129.14) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase set a €84.00 ($103.70) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($129.63) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($119.75) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €109.00 ($134.57) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €95.26 ($117.61).

HEI stock traded down €1.80 ($2.22) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €79.40 ($98.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €76.94 ($94.99) and a 12 month high of €96.00 ($118.52).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

