Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (HDD) PT Set at €4.10 by Baader Bank

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) received a €4.10 ($5.06) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HDD. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.70 ($4.57) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €2.60 ($3.21) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Cfra set a €3.10 ($3.83) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €3.60 ($4.44) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €3.50 ($4.32) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €3.52 ($4.35).

HDD traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €3.14 ($3.87). The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 1 year low of €2.23 ($2.75) and a 1 year high of €3.62 ($4.47).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides equipment, services, and consumables for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates in Heidelberg Equipment, Heidelberg Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

