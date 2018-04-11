Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heidrick & Struggles (NASDAQ:HSII) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Heidrick & Struggles reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles.

Heidrick & Struggles (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). Heidrick & Struggles had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSII shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 150,127 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 77,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $30.90 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $570.99, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Heidrick & Struggles Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

