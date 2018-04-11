HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Analysts

Goldman Sachs set a €54.00 ($66.67) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HLE. UBS set a €60.00 ($74.07) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase set a €65.00 ($80.25) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. equinet set a €55.00 ($67.90) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($71.60) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.26 ($68.23).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €54.40 ($67.16) on Tuesday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €39.08 ($48.25) and a fifty-two week high of €59.10 ($72.96).

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.

