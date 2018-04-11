HelloGold (HGT) Price Up 9.1% This Week

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, HelloGold has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, COSS, Gatecoin and Radar Relay. HelloGold has a market cap of $7.99 million and $5.55 million worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00825653 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00173196 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00062882 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gatecoin, COSS, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is not currently possible to buy HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

