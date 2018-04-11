Helmerich & Payne (HP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP):

4/11/2018 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2018 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/28/2018 – Helmerich & Payne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The improving outlook at Helmerich’s biggest segment – U.S. Land —is set to provide Helmerich & Payne with exciting opportunities to redeploy its technologically advanced FlexRigs. As it is, higher drilling activity in U.S. Land segment helped HP come out with narrower-than-expected loss in the last quarter on the back of higher utilizations and dayrates along with improving commodity prices. The improving energy landscape is expected to further strengthen the fundamentals and increase levels of rig activity. The company’s MagVar Buy will also improve Helmerich and Payne’s directional drilling. But with large, multinational energy firms looking to reign in their skyrocketing capital expenses, the drilling space is witnessing intense competition, as multiple firms chase a single contract. We are also concerned of lower revenues from its international operations. As such, we take a cautious stance on the stock.”

3/22/2018 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2018 – Helmerich & Payne was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/12/2018 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The improving outlook at Helmerich & Payne’s biggest unit – U.S. Land — and rising commodity prices are set to provide the contract driller with exciting opportunities to redeploy its technologically-advanced FlexRigs. As it is, healthier drilling activity in U.S. Land segment helped HP come out with narrower-than-expected loss in the last quarter on the back of higher utilizations and dayrates. The energy landscape is expected to further strengthen the fundamentals and increase levels of rig activity. We believe that HP’s proprietary FlexRigs will continue to benefit from the shift to complex onshore plays that require highly intensive solutions. Finally, the company's recent MagVar buy will improve the directional drilling performance and will enable HP to drill wells more efficiently and accurately. Consequently, we view Helmerich & Payne as a preferred energy play to own now.”

3/9/2018 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.16.

3/9/2018 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at UBS from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating.

3/7/2018 – Helmerich & Payne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The improving outlook at Helmerich’s biggest segment – U.S. Land —is set to provide Helmerich & Payne with exciting opportunities to redeploy its technologically-advanced FlexRigs. As it is, higher drilling activity in U.S. Land segment helped HP come out with narrower-than-expected loss in the last quarter on the back of higher utilizations and dayrates along with improving commodity prices. The improving energy landscape is expected to further strengthen the fundamentals and increase levels of rig activity. But with large, multinational energy firms looking to reign in their skyrocketing capital expenses, the drilling space is witnessing intense competition, as multiple firms chase a single contract. We also ned to factr the low return on equity. As such, we take a cautious stance on the prospects of the stock.”

3/6/2018 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The improving outlook at Helmerich’s biggest segment – U.S. Land —is set to provide Helmerich & Payne with exciting opportunities to redeploy its technologically-advanced FlexRigs. As it is, higher drilling activity in U.S. Land segment helped HP come out with narrower-than-expected loss in the last quarter on the back of higher utilizations and dayrates along with improving commodity prices. The improving energy landscape is expected to further strengthen the fundamentals and increase levels of rig activity. As it is, we believe the proprietary FlexRigs will continue to benefit from the shift to complex onshore plays that require highly intensive solutions. Consequently, we think Helmerich & Payne offers substantial upside potential from the current price levels and view it as an attractive investment.”

Shares of NYSE:HP traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.51. 1,994,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,483. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.16 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $7,174.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -220.47%.

In related news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $294,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,595.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio sold 10,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $716,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

