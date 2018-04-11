Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,734 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $294,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,595.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio sold 10,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $716,992.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HP traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.88. 498,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,174.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 1.33. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.16 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.64 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -220.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

