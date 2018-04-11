Hendershot Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,110 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,261 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270,524 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,764,878 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $131,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,962 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 530,320 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 312,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at $16,633,337.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,254,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $694,752.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $97.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

