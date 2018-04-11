Goldman Sachs Reiterates “€115.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €115.00 ($141.98) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEN3. Societe Generale set a €147.00 ($181.48) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €133.00 ($164.20) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup set a €125.00 ($154.32) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €132.00 ($162.96) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €121.46 ($149.95).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock traded down €1.00 ($1.23) on Monday, reaching €103.20 ($127.41). 540,112 shares of the stock were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a one year high of €129.65 ($160.06).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

