Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Fortis worth $54,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 641.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Fortis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 145,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,109. The company has a market cap of $14,345.55, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $38.24.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3379 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.74%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Position Lifted by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-buys-65500-shares-of-fortis-inc-fts-updated-updated-updated.html.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.