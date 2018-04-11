Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 15,700 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.38% of Lear worth $45,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Lear by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mel Stephens sold 17,006 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $3,282,158.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay K. Kunkel sold 6,694 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $1,272,797.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,327.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,115 shares of company stock worth $49,699,331. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.93. 483,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $202.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,659.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.13. Lear had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

Lear declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $954.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.72.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

