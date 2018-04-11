Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 6,000 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,397,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.87% of AGNC Investment worth $68,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1,328.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 227.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Peter J. Federico sold 13,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $250,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.25 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,692,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,864. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $7,384.15, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 86.72%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 18 dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 6,000 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-has-68-59-million-position-in-agnc-investment-corp-agnc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.