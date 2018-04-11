Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 33,200 Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 40.6% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.70.

Crown stock opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6,548.92, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. Crown Holdings has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $62.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.71%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. analysts predict that Crown Holdings will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

