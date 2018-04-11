Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 41,100 Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 38,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $3,216,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,555,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,428 shares of company stock worth $15,004,988. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,975.77, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.46 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.25%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

