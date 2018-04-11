Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 437,284 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 437,284 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises about 1.5% of Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.26% of Bank of Montreal worth $167,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 362.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,605,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,088,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665,251 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,264,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,855 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,055,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,446,000 after purchasing an additional 459,717 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,098,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,556,000 after acquiring an additional 390,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,170,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,670,000 after acquiring an additional 382,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 386,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,106. The company has a market cap of $49,157.21, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.69%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

