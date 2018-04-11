Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stake Lessened by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 81,700 shares during the period. Rogers Communications comprises about 0.9% of Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.31% of Rogers Communications worth $103,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 132,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 49,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.63. 337,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,324. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,532.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Several research firms have commented on RCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

