Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $81.66 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 957,951 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters comprises about 0.7% of Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.21% of Thomson Reuters worth $81,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,010.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,479,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,978,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,592,000 after purchasing an additional 909,851 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $41,447,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 148.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,556,000 after acquiring an additional 737,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 942,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,117,000 after acquiring an additional 709,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $44.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

Shares of TRI traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $39.15. 876,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,269. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28,361.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp (Thomson Reuters) is a Canada-based provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk unit is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

