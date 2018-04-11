Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc. (HTGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Technology Growth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Technology Growth Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Hercules Technology Growth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised Hercules Technology Growth Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on Hercules Technology Growth Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hercules Technology Growth Capital by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 673,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 535,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hercules Technology Growth Capital by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 512,576 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in Hercules Technology Growth Capital by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,206,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 380,058 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in Hercules Technology Growth Capital by 450.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 172,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 141,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hercules Technology Growth Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,505,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 124,230 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hercules Technology Growth Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,870. Hercules Technology Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1,021.82, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Hercules Technology Growth Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. Hercules Technology Growth Capital had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 41.39%. Hercules Technology Growth Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Technology Growth Capital will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. Hercules Technology Growth Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

About Hercules Technology Growth Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company is an internally managed, non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Company focuses on providing senior secured venture growth loans to venture capital-backed companies in a range of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries.

