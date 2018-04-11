TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $13.98 Million Position in Herman Miller (MLHR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,422 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Herman Miller worth $13,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Herman Miller news, CEO Brian C. Walker sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $4,747,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,701 shares in the company, valued at $786,223.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen C. Gane sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $360,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,536 shares in the company, valued at $103,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,582 shares of company stock worth $8,732,673. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ MLHR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,687. The stock has a market cap of $1,873.65, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.40. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.30 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Herman Miller will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc is engaged in the research, design, manufacture, sale and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, home furnishings and related services, among others. The Company’s segments include North American Furniture Solutions, which includes the design, manufacture and sale of furniture products for work-related settings, including office, education and healthcare environments, across the United States and Canada; EMEA, Latin America, and Asia Pacific (ELA) Furniture Solutions, which includes the operations associated with the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products, primarily for work-related settings, in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America and Asia-Pacific geographic regions, among others; Specialty segment, which includes the design, manufacture and sale of furniture products and textiles, and Consumer segment, which includes the sale of modern design furnishings and accessories to third-party retail distributors.

