California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,459 Shares of Herman Miller (MLHR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Herman Miller worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller in the third quarter worth about $211,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1,873.65, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.30 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Herman Miller will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLHR shares. Raymond James Financial raised Herman Miller from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other news, SVP Stephen C. Gane sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $360,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian C. Walker sold 90,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $3,264,408.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,211,129.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,582 shares of company stock worth $8,732,673 over the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc is engaged in the research, design, manufacture, sale and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, home furnishings and related services, among others. The Company’s segments include North American Furniture Solutions, which includes the design, manufacture and sale of furniture products for work-related settings, including office, education and healthcare environments, across the United States and Canada; EMEA, Latin America, and Asia Pacific (ELA) Furniture Solutions, which includes the operations associated with the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products, primarily for work-related settings, in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America and Asia-Pacific geographic regions, among others; Specialty segment, which includes the design, manufacture and sale of furniture products and textiles, and Consumer segment, which includes the sale of modern design furnishings and accessories to third-party retail distributors.

