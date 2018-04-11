Heron Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:HRTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th.

The analysts wrote, “We are still waiting to speak with the company and have thus not yet updated our model and price target, but do not recommend buying on weakness.””

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 978,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,630. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $1,913.52, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.29). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 230.70% and a negative net margin of 641.87%. The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,791.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,000 shares of company stock worth $5,990,000 over the last ninety days. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

